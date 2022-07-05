Man dies after 4WD crashes onto its side in Batu Niah

MIRI (July 5): A 25-year-old man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Sungai Manong, Jalan Simpang Ngu in Batu Niah near here around 8.44pm yesterday (July 4).

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the accident left Jerry Ismail Abdullah trapped in the damaged four-wheel-drive vehicle, which landed on its right side in the middle of the road.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station, who managed to extricate the victim from the driver’s seat once the vehicle had been stabilised.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Health Ministry personnel.

Jerry’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 10.36pm.