Most Lawas areas to face eight days of low water pressure

MIRI (July 5): The majority of areas in Lawas will experience low water pressure from tomorrow until Wednesday next week (July 13).

In a notice, the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said this is to facilitate maintenance and cleaning works on water tanks at its plant in Trusan.

The department advised consumers to store enough water throughout the period.

“Areas, especially those situated on higher ground, will experience low water pressure,” said the department.

JBALB added it would ensure that the maintenance work is completed as soon as possible so that water supply returns to normal in stages for all the affected areas.

Low water pressure will not affect Punang, Kuala Lawas, or Merapok.

For more information, consumers can contact the JBALB office on 085-284213 or 016-7455043 (WhatsApp).