PM announces special aid for Baling flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR (July 5): The government will provide emergency assistance totalling RM500,000 to the 112 households affected by the floods in Baling, Kedah, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said each household will received RM1,000 in Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI); RM2,500 for basic necessities; RM500 for electrical appliances; and an unspecified allocation for home repairs.

“I have instructed Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, the Chief Secretary to the Government, to coordinate immediate assistance to all the victims involved.

“My political secretary, Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, together with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) have presented the BWI to all households today, including RM10,000 to the three victim’s next of kin, who died in the flood,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri is currently in Turkey for his official working visit on the invitation of the President Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been opened, namely PPS SMK Jerai, PPS Surau An Nur and PPS SMK Agama Al Khiriah,” said Ismail Sabri, adding he received the news about the flood incident evening yesterday.

He also said that most of the houses were damaged in the disaster while 25 houses were reported to have completed destroyed.

“I have instructed all government agencies involved to identify the damages and repairs that need to be done to ensure the victims of this tragedy have a comfortable shelter after this.

“Other assistance will be provided soon including area clean-up works and critical flood mitigation projects.

“The federal government remains committed to providing appropriate provisions to the victims affected,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also gave his assurance that the welfare and safety of these victims will be given full attention with the close cooperation of all parties from both the federal and state governments. — Malay Mail