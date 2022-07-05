Sabah records 143 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 5): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah rose to 143 on Tuesday, said the dtate’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He added this was an increase of 24 cases from the 119 cases reported the previous day.

He said the number of districts which recorded zero cases decreased from 17 to nine.

Masidi noted the larger number of test samples influenced the daily cases, as 2,988 samples were tested today compared to yesterday’s 1,993 samples.

Masidi said 11 districts saw an increase in cases while six districts registered a decline in infections.

He said Penampang recorded an increase of 15 cases, followed by Beaufort (8), Putatan (8) and Tawau (5), whereas new cases in Penampang has decreased by six and Tuaran by 13.

“Ten districts that reported new infections had previously recorded zero case.

“Only two districts return to zero infections today.”

Of the 143 cases, he said 141 were in Category 1 and 2, while Category 4 and 5 each had one case.