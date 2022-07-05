Sabahan man fined RM500 for unlawful possession of money

MIRI (July 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM500 in default two weeks in prison for unlawful possession of money.

Mohamad Arif Ajirul, 23, from Sabah pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 37 (1) of the Sarawak Minor Offences Ordinance 1958, which provides for an imprisonment term of three months or an RM500 fine.

According to the facts of the case heard before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, a woman lodged a police report claiming she had been deceived on matters concerning the purchase of a furniture set, which she never received.

In her report, the woman claimed she had found an advertisement on Facebook for the furniture set costing RM600.

She then transferred RM600 from her husband’s bank account to an account in Mohamad Arif’s name on April 1, 2021 while at a bank in Miri.

A check on Mohamad Arif’s bank account found that RM600 had been transferred into it via one transaction on April 1, 2021 and there was a withdrawal from the account.

He was then arrested in Kota Kinabalu around 3pm on June 8, 2022, after he was found to be in possession of RM600, which was unlawfully obtained.

Insp Syahrizan Taha prosecuted the case while Mohamad Arif was unrepresented by counsel.