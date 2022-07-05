Sagah: Padawan road upgrading a ‘sick project’, contractor terminated

KUCHING (July 5): Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn has classified the Padawan road upgrading as a “sick project”.

He said work on the project has completely stopped because the contractor was unable to meet the requirements.

“I think the Public Works Department (JKR) has terminated their contract. Work at the site had stopped since February this year.

“I have discussed about this with the Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and we hope to get a rescue contractor soon,” he told reporters after launching the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) ‘Green Box Bright Up Kiosk’ at Kampung Bunga, Serian today.

The Tarat assemblyman admitted he did not know the contractor’s main problem, but understood the project was delayed and then stopped as the contractor could not complete the job.

He said it is now up to Uggah to decide on the appropriate action.

As an elected representative of the area, Sagah said he was very unhappy with what happened as he would be the one to be blamed.

“But the YB never goes and digs the road. It’s not our job; we only look for the money. The agency is handling the process of tendering it. The contractor, once they have accepted the work, they have to complete it.

“But, unfortunately in this case they were not able to do the job. So, what can the YB do?” he asked.

Sagah said they are waiting for a rescue contractor to continue the project because retendering it would take time.

He said the total cost of the project, which covers a distance of 15km from a junction in Tapah to Teng Bukap, is RM70 million.

He explained the actual contract cost is RM30 million, while the rest is for the relocation and replacement of utilities such as water pipes, as well as electricity and telephone poles.

He said compensation for the land required had been taken care of many years ago.

When completed, the road will connect several villages, schools, clinics, and government offices.

It passes through rolling, hilly land with rubber, fruit, and pepper gardens on both sides of the road.