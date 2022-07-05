Search radius expanded for Indian crewman missing at sea

BINTULU (July 5): The third day of the search for the missing Indian crewman of a tanker ship that capsized in Samalaju waters has been extended up to 623.19 square nautical miles.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Zone director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said as of noon yesterday, no new clues had been found and the victim – Himanshu Kumar – remains missing.

“The search sector at sea today (July 4) is concentrated around the Samalaju waters with an area of ​​108.80 square nautical miles, while the aerial search sector covers an area of ​​178.20 square nautical miles,” he said in a statement.

He said today’s weather was good with the wind blowing from the Southeast about 10-20km speed per hour and wave heights as high as 0.5 to 1.0 metres.

The Banga 2 tanker with four crew members was reported to have sunk around 2am Saturday during a storm while anchored in Samalaju waters.

Mohd Khairol in a statement Saturday said three of the victims – two locals including the captain and one Indian national – managed to get on a life raft but Himanshu drifted away from them.