SK Kirokot gets State Government’s recognition

KOTA KINABALU (July 5): The State Government recognised the achievements of SK Kirokot Ranau, for making Sabah proud by winning multiple gold medals at international innovation competitions last year.

The school also achieved a first for a rural primary school when it won the Teaching Professionalism Creative and Innovative Group Carnival (KIKPK) national award

beating more established schools and educational institutions in the country.

For their feat, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor presented RM10,000 for the school’s Innovation Fund in a brief ceremony at Menara Kinabalu

near here on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to the teachers and pupils. Such achievements are not easy for a rural school facing many challenges, including connectivity.

“This is proof that with hard work and dedication, nothing is impossible,” he said, adding that he was proud of the teachers and pupils of SK Kirokot.

The Chief Minister hoped the school will continue to bring pride to Sabah and it would be emulated by other schools in the state.

Two primary six pupils, Areha Heavenea Azri and Jetty Lorrend won gold medals in the World Youth Invention and Innovation Award (Indonesia), Organisation for Creativity, Innovation and Invention Promotion (Nigeria) and Virtual Innovation Competition UiTM Kelantan International held virtually last year.

Their winning innovation was named Face Mask 2.0, which is made using material from plastic bottles.

The pupils also won The Sirim Special Award.

SK Kirokot teachers – Hallsen Justin, Indro Ebin and Juhidin Jukilin won the KIKPK with their innovative interactive online mathematics game.

SK Kirokot headmaster, Jeffrey Siga led the group to meet the Chief Minister.