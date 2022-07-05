Some parts of Santubong to experience water supply disruption tonight

KUCHING (July 5): Some parts of Santubong will experience a water supply disruption from tonight until early morning tomorrow.

In a notice, the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said the areas affected are those along Jalan Sultan Tengah, including Bandar Baru Samariang, Kampung Rampangi, Jalan Pasir Pandak, Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Bedaun, Kampung Sungai Lumut, Kampung Buntal, Kampung Sungai Jaong and Kampung Santubong.

The water supply disruption is to give way to the appointed contractor to carry out pipeline connection work at the Samariang booster pump station, it added.

JBALB said the pipeline connection work is expected to begin at around 10pm and completed at around 5am tomorrow.

It added that the recovery period will take time between 5am and 10am tomorrow.

Consumers are advised to keep an adequate supply of water for daily use throughout the period of disruption.

JBALB regrets any inconvenience caused.

For any complaints, inquiries and information related to the work, contact the JBALB Kuching at 019-8047342 by WhatsApp or the JBALB Sarawak Call Centre at 082-2622211.