Sufficient supply of eggs in Sibu, says livestock farmers association

SIBU (July 5): Sibu Livestock Farmers Association chairman Ling Chi Kiong has assured the local consumers that there is sufficient supply of eggs to meet their demand.

He said there is no need for the local people to panic even though a shortage of eggs was reported by the consumers in Bintulu and Miri over the past few days.

“Rest assured (that) there will be enough supply of eggs for your daily needs,” he said when contacted today.

Ling said on average, about 700,000 eggs are produced daily, which exceeds the demand of consumers in Sibu and Kapit.

He explained about 50 per cent of the eggs produced are sent to Bintulu, Miri, Mukah, and other small towns in the central region.

“Eggs are also sent to Kuching, though it is substantial but it is not profitable due to the distance and other logistics factors,” he added.

Ling said previously, about 2.2 million eggs are produced daily statewide but the figure had dropped to 2 million eggs in the past few months due to the rising costs of chicken feed and corn that have troubled the chicken farmers.

He said during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in 2020, a bag of 50kg chicken feed costed about RM80.

“In May 2022, the price for a 50kg bag of chicken feed had jumped to RM130.” he added.

As a result, Ling said many farmers have decided to close shop and changed their career as they could not afford to continue operating their business at a loss.

Ling also lamented over the new ceiling price for eggs, saying many farmers might not be able to sustain the rising cost of chicken feed and other operating costs.

“There is a fear that supply may drop further if more farmers call it quit,” he added.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) recently announced that Grade A eggs in Sarawak are mostly priced at 47 sen each at the retail level in most districts, but those in Limbang and Lawas will be paying 49 sen per egg, while those in Kapit, Bukit Mabong, Song and Belaga will pay up to 50 sen per egg.

Grade B eggs range between 45 sen and 48 sen each, and Grade C eggs between 43 sen and 46 sen each.

The new retail ceiling prices took effect from July 1 and will end on Aug 31.