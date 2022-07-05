Woman retiree in Sibu loses over RM260,000 to Macau Scam

SIBU (July 5): A woman retiree here lodged a police report claiming to have lost RM264,950 to a Macau scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim had received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a police officer from Sabah.

“Following the call, she made payment of RM264,950 to four bank accounts in 16 transactions through Internet banking and CDM (cash deposit machine) from May 29 to June 11, 2022,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said during that period, the victim was told not to tell anyone about the matter to avoid getting arrested.

The suspect also told the victim that the money would be refunded to her after it was checked by the police and National Audit Department.

Zulkipli said after making the payments, the victim kept contacting the suspect on the outcome but was told to wait for the process to be completed.

Feeling suspicious, she lodged the police report on July 4.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli reminded the public to not panic when receiving phone calls from the authorities and should make enquiries or checks in advance with the relevant departments to avoid being deceived.

“I urge the people to be more careful and not be easily fooled by suspicious calls. They can come to the Commercial Crime Division Office of IPD Sibu if they are suspicious with the calls.”

For further enqueries, the public can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559/03-26101599 or upload the application http://semakmule.rmp.gov. my or follow the Facebook page @CyberCrimeAlertRMP.