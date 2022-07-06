100 attend Samvastharabishegam at Taman Tunku’s Hindu temple

MIRI (July 6): Some 100 Hindus, including those from other parts of the country, joined the seventh annual prayer known as Samvastharabishegam at the Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Amman Temple, in Taman Tunku last night.

Miri Hindu Society chairman Murugayah Veloo said Hindus are appreciative of the state government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which supported the temple with funding and the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Similar events could not be done on a bigger scale for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the relaxation of the SOPs, the event could be celebrated in a grand manner (this year) without compromising on the SOPs outlined by the state government,” he said.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii said the temple, which officially opened in 2016, is proof the state government accommodates all religions.

“I have been coming to this temple several times and I am happy that it has continued to expand. Some of the funding came from Unifor, which shows that our state government accommodates all religions.

“We thank our state government for accommodating the needs of our Hindu friends here in Miri,” he said.

Yii called on Sarawakians to be proud of their state and continue to preserve such unity.

As Miri mayor and assemblyman, he pledged to support all communities.

“It is my duty to support the community, especially those who promote or strengthen unity,” he added.

During the celebration, special prayers were performed, which began with the Conch Shell Abishekam – a sacred bath for the deity.

A conch shell is a sacred element in the pooja (offering). This was followed by a special prayer performed by the chief priest.

Among those present were Miri Indian Association chairman Karambir Singh and Al-Firdaus Mosque Taman Tunku chairman Alwie Amin.