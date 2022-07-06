1,807kg ashes of disposed Al-Quran released near Tg Jerijeh

SARIKEI (July 6): Ashes of disposed Al-Quran weighing 1,807kg were released into the South China Sea off Tanjung Jerijeh near here on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who witnessed the process carried under the supervision of Sarawak mufti Datu Kipli Yassin, said this was the first such programme held in the central region.

“The ashes were of various holy materials, which had been disposed in accordance with the process required under Islamic law at Pusat Pemuliaan Al-Quran. The centre, also known as Relau, is the first in the central region and fourth in the state after one each in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, and Bintulu,” he said.

The Kuala Rajang assemblyman, who is also Sarikei Islamic Welfare Trust Board (Lakisri) chairman, advised those who had damaged Al-Quran books to seek assistance and advice from the relevant agencies such as the Sarawak Islam Council to ensure the disposal process is done in accordance with Islamic law.

Len Talif also thanked the various agencies, including the Marine Police, Marine Fisheries Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Tanjung Manis Port Authority, and Department of Environment for their part in ensuring the historic event went smoothly and successfully.