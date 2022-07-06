Abg Johari to visit Singapore for five days till July 9

SINGAPORE (July 6): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is visiting Singapore for five days until July 9, 2022, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

He will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, said MFA in its website.

He will also meet several other ministers including Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng.

MFA said the premier will tour Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, and meet Singapore companies as well. – Bernama