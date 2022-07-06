Baru urges govt to probe alleged trade monopoly at border near Ba Kelalan

MIRI (July 6): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has called on the government to investigate the alleged monopoly of trade by an individual on the Malaysian side which has resulted in a blockade at the border between Long Midang in Krayan, Indonesia and Buduk Nur in Ba Kelalan yesterday.

In a statement today, Baru, who did not name the individual, said the villagers at Long Midang alleged that the monopoly of trade has resulted in high prices for goods at the Kalimantan side.

Baru said the blockade was led by the ‘ketua adat’ and videos of the blockade and their demands are circulating on social media.

“The protesters are demanding for the government of both sides to fully open up the border crossing with the usual freedom for everyone to buy from and sell to traders, shops and individuals on both sides,” he added.

Baru said there was free flow of trade across the border previously, which was advantageous for the people on both sides.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO), trade was stopped due to the border being closed, with the exception of certain supplies which were badly needed by those on the Indonesian side.

“One politically connected person only was allowed to sell these goods, and I understand that it is the same person who is continuing the monopoly even after the border reopening in the name of the co-operative,” he added.

Baru said it is questionable whether the person is representing the people of Ba Kelalan or acting in their best interests.

“He is reported to be selling goods exclusively to the co-operative Mitra in Krayan, which is reselling the goods at high prices,” he added.

Baru stressed that the operation of the monopolies on the Krayan side as well as the Ba Kelalan side is unhealthy and creates hardships for the ordinary people by pushing up prices of supplies, especially essential goods.

“By restricting trade to be conducted through the co-operatives, the local independent traders and farmers on our side are disadvantaged or even sidelined.”

Baru said it is commendable that the authorities are willing to send goods to Krayan, but allowing the co-operatives to control the trade is counter-productive.

” I would like our government to investigate and ensure that the border crossing be opened and revert to the previous practice of allowing any person to cross and sell goods but at the same time ensure the protection of our people and the proper regulation of the flow of people to and from each side.

“We must protect the free trade practice of the people, especially since this is a remote area where supplies are not easy to obtain. We must not add unnecessary burdens on the people.”