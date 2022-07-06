Brigade to help curb misappropriation of subsidised items

SIBU (July 6): The 31st Infantry Brigade is ready to assist the government in curbing the misappropriation of subsidised goods, especially the packaged cooking oil, in Sarawak.

According to brigade commander Brig-Gen Abdul Jalal Zaidi Abdul Majid, the tasks of the army are not limited to national security, as they are entrusted to keep watch over internal security as well.

“Yes, we are ready to assist the government and the relevant authorities if our services are needed – the scope of our duties is unlimited.

“We would spring into action upon receiving any directives and instruction from the relevant authorities,” he told reporters after launching the 31st Infantry Brigade’s ‘Seventh Anniversary Day’ at Junaco Camp yesterday.

Abdul Jalal was responding to the directive given by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob about the government having deployed enforcement personnel comprising those from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs (KPDNHEP), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Armed Forces (ATM) to conduct raids on packaging factories also the nation’s borders to ensure that no irregularities would take place.

In this regard, Abdul Jalal said his brigade would most likely be stationed in Bintulu, in view of it being amongst ‘the most important towns in Sarawak’; hence, the focus being given in terms of its security.

“As stated by Premier of Sarawak himself, Bintulu has become a very important location in Sarawak.”

On the 31st Brigade Infantry’s seventh anniversary of establishment, Abdul Jalal stressed that age ‘is not a barrier for our team to excel’.

He added that throughout his tenure, his men had been deployed for ‘Ops Jagakawan’ to protect the country’s borders from any form of threat.

“We’re also involved in Ops Penawar to assist public authorities in ensuring compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These assignments are proof that the 31st Infantry Brigade is always ready to help ensure the nation’s stability by way of deploying our resources and manpower for whatever operations being conducted.”

At the event, Abdul Jalal conducted inspection on an army parade involving 18 officers and 172 personnel, as well as presided over a conferment of rank ceremony.