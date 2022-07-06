Cycling from Sandakan to Sibu to help cancer patients

KOTA KINABALU: Eight people will cycle 1,100km from Sandakan to Sibu this month to raise funds for the National Cancer Council (Makna) to help cancer patients.

Leading the logistics and support crew for the ‘Cycle for Cancer’ event is Danny Goh, 56, who been fighting stage four thyroid cancer since 2016 and is currently on oral chemotherapy.

“This event is organised by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), called ‘Cycle for Cancer’ from July 15 to 24.

“As a beneficiary of Makna, I hope this effort will touch the hearts of members of the public.

“Donations are needed to provide support for the various needs of cancer patients in the country,” Goh said.

According to the MMA, in 2021 alone, Malaysia registered nearly 50,000 cancer cases and this is expected to double in 2040.

Makna which was founded in 1994, is one of the biggest associations helping cancer patients and their families in fighting the illness while reducing pain and suffering.

In 2020, RM15 million in aid was disbursed through Makna to nearly 7,000 cancer patients.

According to MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai, the association wishes to share a small part of this burden by raising funds for the cause.

“Cancer is a devastating illness to both the individual and the community. It is (usually) an incurable, long drawn condition that has serious mental, emotional, physical and financial impact.

“The funds raised through Cycle for Cancer will go towards providing support for the various needs of cancer patients in the country.

“Many of us have seen the challenges cancer sufferers and their loved ones go through. We hope through this effort, we will be able to in some way, help improve the quality of life of the many who are affected by the disease,” he said.

To start the ball rolling, MMA has pledged a donation of RM50,000 towards the fund.

The public can do their part in helping fight cancer by contributing to Cycle for Cancer or by taking part in the cycling event.

Donations can be made via bank transfer to MMA Foundation’s UOB bank (1063 0577 41) with transaction details – CFC2022 Donation.

For those who would like to participate (as a cyclist, sponsor, or volunteer) can email at cfc2022@mma.org.my