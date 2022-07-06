Deputy Premier hopes hospitals in S’wak to be integrated with traditional Chinese medicine

KUCHING (July 6): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has hoped that every hospital in Sarawak would be integrated with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) services in the future.

He said TCM plays a major role in health, and has been practised for thousands of years.

“TCM has been practised for thousands of years where the wisdom, knowledge and culture of this practice have been passed down for generations.

“It is different from western medicine which are more on trial and clinical research,” he said when officiating at the Sunway TCM Centre and Sunway Fertility Centre at Canaan Square here today.

With the passing of the Traditional and Complementary Medicine (T&CM) Act 2016 in Malaysia, Dr Sim agreed that this practice needs to be professionalised.

“We need to be regulated and accredited. We have to go through a process like western medicine.

“I look forward to the possibility that one day we can be like China and every hospital will have an integrated TCM, namely Chinese medicine plus western medicine, because we all have something to offer,” he said.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister congratulated Sunway Group for having the vision to provide TCM services that are accessible and affordable for the people.

He also commended Sunway for setting up its Sunway Fertility Centre here to make fertility treatment more accessible to couples who are struggling to conceive.

“In Sarawak, normally we have around 40,000 babies born annually, but last year during the Covid-19 pandemic, only 20,000 babies were born.

“One of the reasons may be due to a small group who have issues with fertility and need treatment to help them to conceive,” he said and thanked Sunway for establishing its second fertility centre in the country right here in Kuching.

Also present were Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, non-executive co-chairman Datuk Seri Idris Jala, Sunway TCM Centre medical director Dr Lim Ren Jye and Sunway Fertility Centre chief executive officer Woon Ming Ming.