Eight houses on Pulau Gaya destroyed in fire

KOTA KINABALU (July 6): Eight houses at a water village at Kampung Lok Urai in Pulau Gaya here were destroyed in a fire on Tuesday night.

Kota Kinabalu fire and rescue station chief Ordine Gilu said two teams were deployed to the island.

“Fifteen volunteer firefighters were also involved in assisting fire and rescue personnel to control the blaze which broke out around 11pm.

“Volunteer firefighters, who were stationed on the island, managed to control the fire before our teams arrived.

“Fire and rescue personnel then took over the operation and managed to put the fire under control by midnight,” he said, adding that the operation ended about an hour later.

No untoward incident was reported while the actual cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.