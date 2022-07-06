Fatimah: Diversity vital to enriching human understanding, dignified existence for all

KUCHING (July 7): Diversity is a very important source of strength in enriching human understanding, respect, and a sense of collective accountability towards the betterment of mankind and dignified existence for all, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said Sarawak – being highly diverse socio-culturally, geographically, linguistically, politically, economically, and historically – provides clear evidence and is a testament to support the belief that diversity is a strength.

“Other than the quality of our political and administrative leadership, which are both visionary and pragmatic, we are blessed with Sarawakians who themselves fully understand and appreciate that our collective survival in these very competitive and challenging times depend a lot on our diversity,” she said in her welcoming speech for the 13th Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) Area Conference for Southeast Asia and the Far East International Night yesterday.

According to Fatimah, Sarawak has the cultural diversity and unique features that all treasure.

She pointed out Sarawak has more than 35 ethnic groups, each with its own distinct language, culture, and lifestyle.

“This racial and cultural diversity is in fact a symbol of our solidarity, harmony, and strength, the best model for a multi-ethnic society to enjoy prosperity together,” she said.

Fatimah said Sarawak is also taking the lead by developing its own Sustainable Sarawak Blueprint, as announced on March 29 by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It will guide all government agencies, businesses, and communities at large in achieving the state’s desired environmental sustainability goals.

“It will address concerns related to biodiversity conservation and natural resources management, climate change mitigation and adaptation, while enabling the creation of an environment enhanced with modern infrastructure in line with the country’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) drive,” she said.

In addressing Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who was also present, Fatimah noted Her Majesty’s presence at the Conference spoke volumes of a personal commitment towards enhancing the collective belief that diversity is not a contributing factor to disunity or factionalism in society.

“The theme chosen represent ACWW’s core values, which we bring with us into this Conference, that is acknowledging, accommodating and respecting diversities or differences, in whatever form: socioeconomic standing, caste, creed, colour, nationality, physical appearances, cultural, linguistic, ideological or political; as one which is of prime importance in bringing us closer together in our quest for a better future for all.

“Diversity, which makes each and every one of us unique and special thus provides equal opportunity for every member to make their presence felt and their contribution meaningfully recognised,” she said.

The conference which began on Monday and ends today is hosted by the Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institutes (SFWI).

Tunku Azizah’s personal involvement in ACWW dates back to 2004 when she first joined ACWW as member society and WI Pahang as individual member.

Since then, Her Majesty has joined the ACWW Area Conference in Brunei Darussalam, Triennial World Conference in Tasmania, Finland, United States, India, Warrick, and Melbourne.

Her Majesty also served on the World Board for three terms and became area president for two terms.

Tunku Azizah was nominated for world president in 2019 but had to withdraw due to her appointment as Permaisuri Agong.

Among those present at the dinner were Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib – the Head of State’s wife; Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang – Abang Johari’s wife; ACWW world president Magdie De Kock; as well as ACWW area president for Southeast Asia and the Far East Norjanah Razali.