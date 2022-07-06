Fire destroys car parked in front of Batu Kawah shophouse

KUCHING (July): A car, which was parked in front of a shophouse in Batu Kawah here was totally destroyed after it caught fire at around 11.20pm last night.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call from a member of the public on the fire at 11.27pm.

A total of ten firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station were then deployed to the scene.

Once at the scene, firefighters used one hose reel that was connected to the firetruck as their source of water.

The fire was totally extinguished at 12.04am today.

Bomba said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.