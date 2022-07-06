Former chief of Sibu bodybuilding-weightlifting body passes away

SIBU (July 6): The bodybuilding fraternity here is mourning over the death of Vincent Siong Man Heng, who was former president of Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA).

According to the current SDBWA president Chia Soon Cheong, Siong led the association from 1989 to 1992.

“As a retired police deputy superintendent, he was firm and strict, but he was also a gentlemen – a leader who wanted nothing but the best for Sarawak bodybuilding.

“We shall miss him dearly,” said Chia, who took the SDBWA leadership in 2010.

Siong breathed his last at around 7pm on Tuesday (July 5), at Timberland Medical Centre in Kuching. He was 80.

Siong is survived by his wife Eugenie Harry, their five children and eight grand-children.

The wake is being held at St Joseph’s funeral parlour at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg in Kuching. The cortege will leave the parlour on Friday (July 8), for the funeral mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral at noon.

Following that, the cremation will be conducted at Treasure Hall Crematorium in Nirvana Memorial Park at Jalan Kuching-Bau.

The urn will be placed at St Peter’s Church Columbarium at Jalan Padungan in Kuching.