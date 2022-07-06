Headmasters urgently needed in 6 Chinese schools in Sarawak’s central region, says group

SIBU (July 6): The state Education Department has been urged to urgently look into the vacancy for headmasters in six Chinese primary schools in the central region.

The Association of Aided Chinese Primary Schools Board of Management for Sibu, Kapit and Mukah Divisions chairman Thomas Tang said the schools are SJK Chung Hua, Balingian; SJK San San, Dalat; SJK Yee Ting, Kanowit as well as SJK Uk Daik, SJk Nang Sang and SJK Ing Guong in Sibu.

“SJK San San has been without a headmaster for more than six months while the rest of the primary schools have been without a headmaster for more than two months,” he said.

Tang said the headmasters of these primary schools have either retired or been transferred elsewhere.

“In view of the urgent vacancy for the headmasters, the Education Department should immediately look into the problem and help solve the matter,” he added.

Tang said any delay in posting a new headmaster to these primary schools would gravely hinder the performance of these schools.

“The relevant authorities of the schools are worried and hope the department concerned will not delay the posting of the new headmasters (to these schools) as soon as possible.”