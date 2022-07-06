Jobless man fined RM2,000 for assaulting older brother with plastic jug

KUCHING (July 6): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man RM2,000 in default eight months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt to his older brother.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Awang Jazli Awang Jalal, 23, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Based on the charge, Awang Jazli committed the offence around 1.15pm on Sunday at their residence in Kampung Semariang Batu here.

According to the facts of the case, he was dissatisfied with his 35-year-old brother who accused him of always being rude to their mother.

Angered, Awang Jazli hit the victim with a plastic jug, causing injuries to his brother’s forehead and neck, bruises under his left eye and right cheek, and tissue injuries to his back and chest.

The victim lodged a police report and Awang Jazli was subsequently arrested on the same day around 6.45pm.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Awang Jazli was unrepresented by counsel.