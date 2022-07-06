Kuching police cripple vehicle theft syndicate with arrest of five at Sungai Maong

KUCHING (July 6): The Kuching district police have crippled a vehicle theft syndicate with the arrest of five suspects at Sungai Maong here on June 27.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the syndicate, known as “Geng Wan Kurus” has been active in Kuching and the housing areas in Padawan since November 2021.

“With the arrest of these suspects, we believe that we have solved a total of 15 motorcycle and three car theft cases,” said Mohd Azman to a press conference in conjunction with his working visit to the Kuching district police headquarters today.

He said during the arrest, police also found tools that are believed to have been used by the syndicate members to commit theft such as a modified screw driver and a master key.

It is estimated that the syndicate has caused more than RM150,000 in losses to their victims.

Mohd Azman said police are still hunting down the remaining four suspects of the syndicate, which is believed to consist of nine members, some of whom are foreigners.

He disclosed that the syndicate would target Yamaha motorcycles and Proton Wira cars as they are in high demand in the neighbouring country.

All five suspects are currently under remand and are being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for committing theft of a motor vehicle.

They are also being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for unlawful possession of corrosive and explosive substances and carrying of offensive weapons.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Lukas Aket Lukas and Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah.