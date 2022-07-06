Mayor Wee upset over orangutan mural being painted over

KUCHING (July 6): Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng is enraged over the Orang Utan mural near India Street Pedestrian Mall here being painted over.

“I could not find a word to describe this fiasco,” he told The Borneo Post.

He said the mural was done by Lithuanian street artist Ernest Zacharevic who had contributed positively to the country’s tourism development, especially in Penang.

“Penang earns lots of tourist dollars from Zacharevic’s work. We should capitalise on the priceless gifts from the artist to Kuching, Sarawak yet, we have ‘thrown’ everything into Sungai Sarawak. Sad to see really.

“The mural had been there for so many years, yet many people have failed to appreciate the potential and value of the mural in the tourism industry. What a pity,” he lamented.

He said in Penang, the tourists would queue up to take photographs of the murals.

Even T-shirts cantered on the murals created by Zacharevic had been printed and sold as souvenirs, he added.

Wee said he wanted to see someone be held responsible for painting over the mural, located at Jalan Power.

He also called upon the relevant authorities to take action if some laws had been breached with regard to this matter, so as to send a strong message of the importance of conserving valuable community artworks, including street murals.

The mural at Jalan Power depicting a wheelbarrow full of orangutans with another orangutan dangling from a gutter pipe, had been totally covered by paint to make way for an advertisement.

The mural was painted in 2014 and since then, it had become a significant identity of that section of Kuching City, said Wee.

Adding on, the mayor pointed out that any advertisement measuring 4m upwards should require the approval from the State Planning Authority even if it were to be commissioned on any private property.

The Borneo Post is now in the midst of getting a response from Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) over the issue.