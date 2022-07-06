Over 500 to take part in Miri car-free day this July 16

MIRI (July 6): More than 500 people are expected to take part in Miri Car Free Day 2022 on July 16 as part of efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle among Mirians and reduce carbon monoxide emission.

Acting Miri Resident Baru Tai said the programme will run for four hours starting at 6am, from Jalan North Yu Seng until Wireless Walk.

“Throughout this programme, the public or visitors will only be allowed to walk, use bicycles, hover boards and blade scooters, whereas all types of vehicles are prohibited,” he told a press conference here yesterday after chairing a meeting on the event.

Baru said the routes that will be closed on that day are Jalan North Yu Seng, Jalan Parry, Jalan Post, Jalan Haji Lampan and Jalan Persekutuan, from 6am until 10am.

“As such, road users are advised to follow the signboards which will be put up to ensure that this programme runs smoothly,” he added.

The programme is organised by the Resident’s Office and Miri City Council (MCC) in collaboration with Sarawak Public Communications Unit, Sarawak Tourism Board, Masterpiece Cycling Club, Transformer Fitness Bootcamp and Greatfitness Studio.

Among the activities lined up for the day include a decorated bicycle competition and Zumba dance.

Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is expected to officiate the programme.

Those interested to take part in the decorated bicycle competition can download the form at https://forms.gle/Up4XY9VnnXPbDhq88.

The competition offers cash prizes of RM300, RM200 and RM150 for first, second and third place, respectively, and 10 consolation prizes of RM50 each.