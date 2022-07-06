Pahang police to set up memorial for canines that die while serving force

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): A memorial site will be set up at the Pahang police’s canine unit to commemorate dogs that died while serving the contingent.

The memorial park will be established at Alor Akar in Kuantan where two police dogs have already been buried.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Mohd Yusri Othman said the department would take steps to beautify the area.

The department’s technical assistance division (D6) officer-in-charge ASP Chia Che Chau said Mohd Yusri’s announcement came following the death of Bad the Labrador on Monday afternoon at 3pm due to old age.

“Bad joined the contingent on Aug 4, 2011 when he was three-years-old,” he told Malay Mail.

The black-coloured canine, said Chia, was bought from Germany and sent to Bukit Aman for training on Nov 8, 2008.

Chia added that Bad had been displaying signs of deteriorating more than a week prior to his passing.

“He had been refusing food except when fed by his handler Corporal Willen Slamping @ Sirampin.”

“We did bring him to seek medical attention but the veterinarian said there was nothing much that can be done due to his advanced age,” he added.

During his tenure, Bad successfully busted two drug syndicates in 2012 and 2014, said Chia.

Bad was buried next to another of the unit’s dogs, Tho, which died Sept 19, 2020.

Chia said the unit currently has four dogs – two German Shepherds (Lao Wu and Lali) – that are general purpose dogs and two Labradors, Anou and Igy, that are involved in narcotics and explosive operations respectively. – Malay Mail