Poll: Primary school education should be fun, not burdensome, say parents

KUCHING (July 6): Some parents are of the opinion that primary school education should be filled with fun learning activities, instead of being a burdensome syllabus.

For them, it is important that the programmes for children at primary school age should be interesting in order to boost their motivation and curiosity to continue learning.

Norella Lita, for one, believes that primary school children should not be burdened with an advanced syllabus that pushes them think outside the box at that age.

“We, as parents, have to find solutions such as sending our children for tuition so that they would not fall behind in every subject.

“For me, it is enough for Primary 1 and 2 pupils to have mastered reading and counting,” said the self-employed mother of one.

Norella said as a follow-up, the Ministry of Education (MoE) would need to review the education syllabus system.

“Use a more fun learning system, instead of making children stressed with a very advanced syllabus,” she said.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old civil servant Nur Diana Kawie viewed the present syllabus as being ‘too advanced for children of primary school age’.

She said the MoE would need to use the same syllabus as before, which was more in tune to the understanding of children and teachers.

“Most children find it difficult to understand the new syllabus, which affects them as well as teachers.

“Not only that, it also puts a burden to the parents, especially in the current economic situation, as we have to send our children to tuition classes.

“The children will also feel very stressed if they’re forced to do so,” said the mother of a Primary 3 pupil.

For Sibu Water Board civil technician Raymond Menjang, the approach to education in the country should be more holistic.

He said in the early stages of education, children should be exposed to the good values ​​in life.

“It (education system) needs to emphasise the value of cooperation and empathy as opposed to competition. As a simple example, there are still many pupils scrambling to buy food at the school canteen without realising that the process of buying food in the canteen would be easier and more efficient if they’re to line up and wait for their turns,” he said, describing the nation’s education system as ‘still in the old manner’.

He added that the ministry was still pursuing an examination-oriented syllabus, which had caused many parents to take shortcuts by getting their children to attend extra tuition classes.

“Everyone is aware that as of now, tuition is a teaching method that only focuses on answering examination questions correctly.

“Tuition expenses would definitely put a burden on a family’s spending cycle, amidst the rising cost of living,” he pointed out.