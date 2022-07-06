RON97 drops four sen, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): The retail price of RON97 petrol will drop by four sen to RM4.80 per litre for the week beginning tomorrow until July 13, while the prices for RON95 petrol and diesel remain unchanged.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said the retail prices of RON95 petrol will remain at RM2.05 per litre, and diesel, at RM2.15 per litre throughout the week.

It said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula to protect the consumers from the impact of the global oil price increase.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. – Bernama