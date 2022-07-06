Sabah TYT receives Penang’s highest award

KOTA KINABALU (July 6): Sabah’s Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, was recently conferred the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri award.

The highest award in Penang, which carries the title “Datuk Seri Utama” was given together with a necklace, star, sash and batch by Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak at Seri Mutiara in Penang.

Earlier, Tun Juhar and his consort Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni paid a courtesy call on Tun Ahmad Fuzi and wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Nor.

Accompanying Tun Juhar during his official visit to Penang from July 2-5 were Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.