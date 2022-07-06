Sagah: Willie’s help during election campaign doesn’t guarantee PBB membership approval

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 6): Datuk Willie Mongin’s efforts to campaign for Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn during last year’s state election does not indicate that he has been accepted as a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) member.

In saying this, Sagah, who is a PBB vice-president, pointed out the decision to approve Willie’s application lies with PBB president Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“There were many others who helped me during the past state election apart from him (Willie), which is why I also cannot say that it is because of him that I won the election too,” he told reporters after witnessing the earthwork site handing over for the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre today.

Sagah added he was actually unaware Willie wanted to join PBB until he read about it in the news.

It has been reported that Willie intends to join PBB in order to defend his Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat.

According to Sagah, the Bidayuh community in Puncak Borneo support Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and PBB should also be consulted on who will stand in the seat for GPS during the next parliamentary election.

“I want you to know that there a lot of parties involved when it comes to naming the person who will contest Puncak Borneo for PBB in the next parliamentary election.

“So, for now, all I can say is that the decision to accept Willie as a PBB member and defend his seat as a PBB member lies with the Sarawak Premier,” he added.

Willie, who is federal Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, revealed recently that he had applied to join PBB several months ago.

He claimed when the Pakatan Harapan government fell, he did not join any party but was parked in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to support the Perikatan Nasional government.