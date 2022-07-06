State govt almanac: Aspirasi cries foul over omitted ‘Independence’ in Sarawak Day

KUCHING (July 6): Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo is disappointed that the 2022 Sarawak Government Almanac omitted the word ‘Independence’ for Sarawak Day slated for July 22.

She demanded that the state government stop brainwashing and manipulating Sarawakians by “rectifying the illegal mislabelling of Sarawak Independence Day, and to restore the Sarawak Almanac to its original glorious format with Chronology of Events in hard copy.

“Otherwise its tagline on the almanac ‘An Honour To Serve’ rings hollow,” she said.

Soo said on May 10, 2016, it was decreed that July 22 every year is to be observed as a public holiday gazetted under the Public Holiday (Sarawak Independence Day Notification, 2016), to be known as the Sarawak Independence Day.

“This gazette notification was duly executed by a democratically elected government, approved by the Sarawak Governor, signed by command of the Chief Minister of Sarawak (then) Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Adenan Satem.

“What is the motive of the Sarawak government in wilfully desecrating the gazette notification in restyling July 22 as Sarawak Day at whim and fancy. This is a sacrilegious act in a show of disrespect for Tok Nan’s legacy to the people of Sarawak,” she said in a statement today.

Soo also said that the content of Sarawak Almanac 2022 has broken the tradition by omitting the Sarawak Chronology of Events, which is a chronological record of Sarawak history from its founding in 1841 up to the present, and she was dissatisfied to discover that this has been replaced by pictures of food.

She said the Sarawak Gazette is a serious official publication with not just the calendar but has Sarawak’s history imprinted permanently.

She said she was baffled as to why the state government turned it into a tourism booklet of what to eat in Sarawak.

“The QR code to access the Chronology of Events is no substitute as it is a fact that not every Sarawakian owns a smartphone or has access to the internet.

“Or is blotting the word Independence off the gazette notification and terminating the Chronology of Events in the Almanac a more sinister move to blot out Sarawak history from the minds of the people,” she said.