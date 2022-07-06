Willie ‘demonised’ PBB in GE14, says Manyin on Puncak Borneo MP bid to join party

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 6): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin’s aim to join Parti Pesaka Bangsa Bersatu (PBB) might not be all smooth sailing because according to Datuk Amar Michael Manyin, he had ‘demonised’ the party during the 2018 general election.

Manyin, the party’s former senior vice president, said many PBB members have not forgotten what Willie had said at the time.

“He (Willie) demonised us during that time,” he said during the earthwork site handing over ceremony for the Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre project here today, which was also attended by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datu Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

When asked whether he was offended by Willie’s remarks in 2018, Manyin said: “Yes.”

Willy, who is Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, was alleged to have made unpleasant remarks about PBB when campaigning in the 2018 parliamentary election.

In the election, he won the Puncak Borneo seat as a Parti Keadilan Rakyat candidate before joining Bersatu in 2020.

Last month, Willie revealed that he had applied to join PBB.

“Just for the record; when the government changed, I have not joined any party but I do not deny that I’m being parked to support the government and they have technically parked me under Bersatu.

“This is done so that I can make the numbers to support the government of the day,” he said when asked if it was true that he had applied to join PBB during that time.