

KOTA KINABALU (July 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to launch the 2022 National Youth Day celebration in Tuaran on July 16.

Special officer to the Chief Minister, Mazlan Johari Manan said with the theme ‘Ini Masa Kita’, the celebration from July 15 to 17 would honour the role of youth in bringing development to the nation.

“There are four objectives of this year’s national celebration namely appreciation to the youth, lift up their spirit, raise patriotism and provide a platform for youth to organise activities,” he said during a Kupi-Kupi Bersama Media at Le Meridien Hotel on Thursday.

Mazlan also said among the activities during the three-day celebration at Tuaran District Field are sports, booth camp, talks, patriotic race and trade expo.

Ten thousand visitors are expected to attend the event.

Also present was director of Federal Youth and Sports Department, Apui Jan.