5G: 208 areas in KK to receive connectivity

LAHAD DATU (7 JULY): Telecommunications connectivity in this district is being upgraded with 5G capabilities expected in 39 areas within the district in 2023.

Under a nationwide move towards 5G, the required infrastructure will be ready by this year in the Kota Kinabalu (208 areas) and Penampang (87 areas), followed by Sandakan, Semporna, Tawau, Tuaran and Labuan.

This was revealed by Telekom Malaysia, one of the major telecom service providers in the country, during a dialogue on Tuesday with companies at the Lahad Datu POIC.

The meeting was initiated by POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd, the state-owned developer of the industrial park which has attracted some RM3.5 billion in investment since it was established in 2005.

Its deputy chief executive officer, Lynette Hoo, said telecommunications connectivity is among the vital infrastructure that is required in any location that desires to attract investors.

POIC Lahad Datu has been receiving feedback from investors who experienced connection difficulties during peak hours that interrupted their on-line meetings with their head offices overseas.

“Telecommunications is an inextricable part of doing business and it is perhaps the fastest evolving element, and the challenge is for us to stay ahead of connectivity needs rather than responding to it,” she said.

POIC Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee was also present in the dialogue.

The Telekom Malaysia delegation was led by its general manager, Dato Hj Mohd Sainal bin Mohd Amin who pledged to address the various users’ grievances within a month, and meanwhile move towards setting up a help desk at POIC Lahad Datu.