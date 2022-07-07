Abdul Karim: Sports events and tourism a winning combination

KUCHING (July 7): Hosting international sport events is a great tool to stimulate the economy, as well as to boost social and community development.

In pointing this out, Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said sports events have long been acknowledged as a form of a tourism product.

“Whenever an international tournament is held, in some way the organiser is also helping to develop the tourism industry in Sarawak.

“Recognising the potential and opportunities created by sports events, my ministry will always support any sport association that wishes to organise an international event; we are ready to assist whenever there’s a plan to hold international sports events here,” he said in a statement to commend the Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) for organising the Second Sarawak Short Course Sprint here, which would host participants from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand.

Around 500 swimmers are expected to take part in the event, set to take place at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Sarawak Stadium this Aug 13 and 14.

The event’s organising committee, led by president Kapitan Tan Kun Gee, paid a courtesy call on Abdul Karim at the ministry’s office yesterday.

The event is organised by PASC, in collaboration with Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) with the support from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak.

Abdul Karim, who is also the state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, said sports events would not only contribute significantly to the development of sports, but in terms of international-level events, they would also help promote goodwill between nations, between cities and among sports enthusiasts from all around the world.

“While you (PASC) see it from the competitive angle, we (ministry) see it from many angles.

“Whenever an international tournament is held, foreign visitors, athletes and sports officials would bring in money to local businesses.

“This is because when they travel to a different country for a sporting event, they are likely to spend money. They will need lodging and transportation, which would bring revenue to local businesses, and also food, bringing revenues to local restaurants or food outlets.

“They will also buy souvenirs to bring back home. They may take their time to visit other attractions in the city and experience the local culture and history, and at the same time, they are likely to take plenty of photos to show to their families and the people back in their home countries. So this will help promote Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim.