Awg Tengah: GPS may field Sum again to defend Lawas seat in GE15

MIRI (July 7): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has hinted that incumbent Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong could be re-nominated to defend his seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking at a recent Gawai Dayak closing ceremony in Lawas, he said leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have proven their capabilities and are vocal in fighting for the rights of Sarawakians.

“I hope when the time comes for the parliamentary election, we will win big. This is in the best interest of the people so that we have a strong voice in parliament.

“With our strong voice, we can continue to fight for our rights and interests as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and Inter-Governmental Committee Report.

“That is what we are fighting for and we will continue to fight for the benefit of the state and our people,” he said, while calling on Lawas voters to give a strong mandate to the GPS candidate in GE15.

Sum, who was present at the ceremony, has been Lawas MP since the parliamentary seat was created in 2008.

In the 2018 general election, he polled 10,037 votes to defeat Danny Piri of Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Independent candidate Mohamad Brahim, winning by a majority of 6,000 votes.