Banks in M’sia increase base rates, BLR

KUCHING (July 7): Banks in Malaysia are increasing their base rates (BRs) and base lending rates (BLRs) following Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) hike by 25 basis points from two to 2.25 per cent on Wednesday.

The country’s biggest bank by market capitalisation, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will revise upwards its BR and BLR by 25 basis points effective July 8, 2022, following the OPR increase.

Maybank’s BR will be increased from two per cent per annum to 2.25 per cent per annum while its BLR will be revised from 5.65 per cent to 5.90 per cent. Similarly, the Islamic BR and base financing rate (BFR) will be increased by 25 basis points from two per cent to 2.25 per cent and from 5.65 per cent to 5.90 per cent respectively.

In line with the revision, Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards effective July 8, 2022.

To note, the last revision in Maybank’s BR was on May 13, 2022 when it was increased from 1.75 per cent per annum to two per cent following an OPR increase by the same quantum.

Meanwhile, Public Bank Bhd managing director/chief executive officer Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek noted that Public Bank will increase its BR and BLR/BFR by 0.25 per cent effective July 8, 2022.

“The Bank’s BR will increase to 2.77 per cent from 2.52 per cent and the BLR/BFR will increase to 5.97 per cent from 5.72.

“At the same time, Public Bank’s fixed deposit rates will be correspondingly increased by 0.25 per cent across all tenures, effective on the same date,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CIMB Bank Bhd (CIMB Bank) and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB Islamic) will effect a corresponding 25 basis point increase in their BR and fixed deposit/fixed return income account-i board rates.

“Similarly, all financing facilities based on the BLR and BFR will be increased by 0.25 per cent. All rate changes will take effect on July 13, 2022,” it said in a statement.

Affin Bank Bhd, Affin Islamic Bank Bhd and Affin Hwang Investment Bank will revise their loan/financing reference rates upward by 25 basis points.

In line with the revision, Affin Bank fixed deposit and Affin Islamic Bank term deposit-i board rates will also be adjusted upwards, effective July 8, 2022.