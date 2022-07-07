BNM likely to raise OPR up to 3 pct this year

KUCHING (July 7): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will likely continue normalising its policy rate for the remaining half of this year and gradually raise the overnight policy rate (OPR) to three per cent by early next year.

“We expect BNM may consider front loading the policy rate hikes to keep inflation risks at bay amidst a decent domestic recovery till around the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), followed by a slow-down in 4Q22 and the first half of 2023 (1H23).

“In our view, front loading of OPR hikes is the most likely scenario, with the terminal rate being three per cent.

“The three per cent OPR could be reached by 1H23, with risks also rising that the central bank could hike by 25 bps again in November as well,” said the research team at RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Bank).

It also pointed out that given that monetary policy operates with a lag, the hurdles for policy rate hikes would be lower during a decent economic recovery phase rather than when a slow-down manifests itself in 4Q22 and into 1H23 on back of a significant slow-down in global growth.

“We believe that monetary policy will still remain accommodative even with another 25-bps hike in September 2022 given the real OPR will remain low and it has only reversed part of the 125-bps cut during the pandemic,” it added.

On the external front, given the aggressive tightening policy guidance from the US Federal Reserve and the hawkish pivots among regional central banks, RHB Bank noted that a lagged policy response by BNM relative to peers might lead to excessive financial market volatility in 2H22 if OPR hikes aren’t front loaded.

Meanwhile, it noted that both domestic and external sectors’ growth are expected to remain resilient until around 3Q22, before a slow-down potentially materialises in 4Q22 on the back of slower global growth.

“We expect 2Q22 GDP to print 6.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) versus five per cent in 1Q22 due to robust consumer spending lifted by seasonal effects from the festive season in May coupled with robust export performance,” it said.

On the inflation front, based on the latest developments, it opined that breadth of inflation is likely to widen further in 2H22.

“The CPI inflation is likely to trend higher in 2H22 amid price adjustments to certain administered goods and uncertainties on subsidy rationalisation, pick-up in services inflation in tandem with reopening of the economy, rising wage growth and minimum wage hikes, elevated capacity utilization rates, and elevated supply chain congestions,” RHB Bank said.

In a separate note, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Kenanga Research) expect BNM will continue its monetary policy tightening further in the upcoming MPC meeting largely due to the upward pressure on inflation amid rising food prices and a sustained recovery in domestic demand, as reflected in the latest high-frequency indicators such as unemployment rate, retail sales, and imports.

“This is also in tandem with the global central bank’s monetary policy tightening cycle predominantly to combat rising inflation.

“Nevertheless, it is unlikely that BNM would embark on an aggressive tightening cycle such as a 50 bps hike unless the inflation rate overshot its target range driven by stronger than expected domestic demand.

“Likewise, we retain our forecast that BNM will gradually raise the OPR by 25 bps each in September and November MPC meetings, with the final hike in 1Q23. Therefore, the policy rate is expected to settle at 2.75 per cent by the end of this year and three per cent for 2023,” it explained.

All in, RHB Bank noted that BNM sounds cautiously optimistic on its global economic assessment and maintained the view of continued global recovery, citing that the global growth outlook would continue to be affected by the geopolitical conflicts and rising costs pressures.

“Overall, BNM maintained its stance of “any adjustment to the monetary policy would be done in a measured and gradual manner”.

“Based on our interpretation of the latest MPC statement, the 25-bps policy rate hike for July 2022 is possibly driven by its positive view on Malaysia’s growth prospect while inflationary pressures remain manageable.

“The central bank continues to guide that future monetary policy will remain data dependent in order to support a sustainable economic growth while maintaining price stability, which is similar to previous statements,” it said.