Digitalisation: MOE develops three online systems to improve schools administration

KUALA LUMPUR (July 7): The Ministry of Education (MOE) is developing three online systems to assist in school management and facilitate teachers’ work.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, said the systems involved school timetable preparation, utility management and the teachers’ teaching and learning (PdP) reporting system.

He said in line with digitalisation, MOE should take the opportunity to improve the management systems and resource efficiency, and transform the country’s education pedagogy to be more attractive.

“For the utility management system, we are already in the final stage and some prototypes have been completed. There are more improvements to be made and we hope the system can be used this year.

“As for the school timetable system, we find that some schools do it manually and some schools buy the system from external vendors. Hence, we are developing the system for schools nationwide and hope it can be used as soon as possible,” he said in a press conference after officiating the Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (DUTA) 2021, at Bukit Kiara, here today.

He also explained that the system is in the process of engaging with stakeholders, including school management, to ensure that the system meets the needs to organise student timetables.

Meanwhile, in his speech, he said that digital education was no longer an option but a necessity, in line with the development of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), apart from producing digitally fluent students and generations.

“We want to produce students who are digitally fluent and able to compete according to current needs. Through digitalisation we are able to improve educational pedagogy.

“Digitally-skilled teachers are able to produce more interesting educational pedagogical approaches in line with the development of IR 4.0,” he said.

DUTA is an annual event to recognise the efforts and commitment of teachers and students in implementing digital education initiatives successfully, as well as to produce digitally fluent students.

A total of 19 categories, under three main awards, were up for grabs, namely the Digital Education Award, the “Pengkarya Guru” Award and the School Resource Centre Award. – Bernama