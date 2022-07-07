Efforts to spread better awareness of STIs among students ongoing, assures minister

KUCHING (July 7): Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah assures all that all efforts meant to spread awareness of the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among school students are ongoing.

She admitted that previously, it was difficult to organise and run such programmes.

“Now, the Ministry of Education has allowed us to have collaborations with the schools to share with the students information about STIs and the preventive measures,” she said during a press conference called after the launch of Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF)-Sunway Group partnership for the Borneo Hope Project at Teratak Kasih Tok Nan, Jalan Crookshank here yesterday.

Adding on, Fatimah said her ministry had teamed up with other agencies and stakeholders to ensure that school students could be better educated on STIs and the consequences on their lives, and sometimes, the programmes would involve inviting HIV patients for sharing-sessions at school.

“We believe some (students) are already sexually active, despite still in their schooling years.

“Based on our statistics, this is the reality and thus, our role is to highlight the risks and the consequences of such risky behaviour to their health, their future and their families.

“We also have to instil in them that prevention is a better cure,” she said.

The minister acknowledged that due to Sarawak’s huge land mass, treatments were more widely available at the hospitals in the towns and cities.

In this regard, she called for a stronger support system in place to encourage HIV patients to stay on their treatments, especially those travelling from afar.

Fatimah said to realise the goals of ending AIDs in the country, there must be inter-agency collaborations, with the treatments, as well as support and advocacy systems being efficiently executed.

Meanwhile, The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) chairwoman Prof Dato Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman believed that Sarawak could be the first state in the county to eliminate AIDS, based on it registering one of the lowest infections in the country.

She also highlighted the important aspect of a support system so that a patient’s treatment process would not be interrupted.

“When I first started treating HIV patients in 1998, they were taking about 25 pills a day, but now, it is only one pill a day. So, we want them to stay on that one pill a day for life.

“If they stop undergoing treatments due to financial constraints or some issues in transport, it would become problematic for them and we might have to put them on more expensive treatments, which may or may not work,” said Dr Adeeba.

She remarked some patients had refused to be tested due to stigma and fear of losing their jobs, but early diagnosis and treatments had always been the key factors to enabling patients to live a normal life, and most importantly, not infecting their spouse or unborn child during pregnancy.

It was also shared during the press conference that 83 per cent of all HIV patients in the country had come forward to be tested and after that, they became aware of their status, but only 66 per cent of them were currently on treatments.