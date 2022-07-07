ESSCom seizes goods worth RM18 mln through land, sea ops

LAHAD DATU (July 7): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) seized goods worth RM18.3 million in the first six months of this year, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Jonathan Yasin.

He said the seizures were the result of land and sea operations coordinated by ESSCom from January to June 20, with 730,898 inspections carried out on individuals, motor vehicles and boats.

“Contributing to this success was coordination of the ESSCom air operations involving 377 flight patrols by aircraft belonging to the security agencies.

“I am confident that through the security control initiative led by ESSCom, peace and security will prevail in the ESSZone,” he said at a press conference after handing out the ESSCom 2021 Outstanding Service Awards, here, Thursday.

Jonathan acknowledged ESSCom’s excellent service by ensuring there were no security threats since February 2020 until now.

“Hopefully, this record will continue in line with the reopening of the tourism sector in the ESSZone, and I hope ESSCom is always in a state of readiness to curb any threat through operations carried out from time to time, as well as information-sharing with the Philippines,” he said.

Jonathan also appealed to the private sector, non-governmental organisations and the community to cooperate by reporting any criminal activities that might threaten national security.

At the ceremony, 21 security personnel received awards for excellent service. – Bernama