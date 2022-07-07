I’m not a traitor – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (7 JULY): Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said he is not a traitor who negated efforts to restore the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Bung said he made the call for Sabahan leaders to act smart in pursuing the rights of Sabahans as stipulated in the MA63 from the Federal Government.

“I am not a traitor. I merely said that it was high time for leaders from Sabah to act smart. I have never said to negate the MA63.”

“What I said was that smart leaders will search for solutions, but weak and fragile leaders will continue to toy with this issue even though he himself knows this matter will not be resolved,” he said in a statement here on Thursday.

Bung said that in response to accusations against BN leaders, including himself, pertaining to their proposals to fully realize the MA63 during the Sabah BN Convention recently.

Bung, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said only smart leaders are able to find a way to achieve their MA63 demands without having to display excessive emotions.

“There is a saying that describes an unintelligent leader as a dog that barks at a hill. No matter how long he barks, the hill will not collapse.

“On the contrary, a smart leader is like a clever dog that barks less but it finds other routes to the top of the hill to get what it wants,” he said.

The Sabah Umno chief said the proposed “New Deal” for MA63 meant to eradicate all obstacles to implement the agreement.

In doing so, he said Sabah will get more allocation as opposed to having leaders who fought for MA63 for cheap publicity.

He said MA63 was signed decades ago but there has yet to be a solution even though many leaders have stepped forward to fight for the issue, some of whom have been imprisoned.

Bung said the MA63 has not been resolved even though it has been discussed hundreds of times, and debated thousands of times.

He said some leaders and individuals who have brought up this issue had even been imprisoned for being too emotional or extreme.

He also criticised former BN leaders who had spoken strongly on MA63, but had remained silent during BN governance.

He said the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president, Parti Warisan Sabah and Upko leaders who were in the previous BN government were among those who kept mum about MA63 when they were part of the BN government.

“When BN lost, they were the firsts who left the coalition or switched parties.”

He said these leaders were now eager to regain power in the upcoming 15th General Election.

“They are not thinking about how to develop Sabah.

“They are only thinking about winning the election and becoming the government, but not the work that involves in developing Sabah.

“Their statements aim to seek political mileage instead of thinking the best approach to resolve issues to improve the development and wellbeing of the people in Sabah.”