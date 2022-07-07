Lucky Limbang fisherman lands two stingrays weighing over 100kg in total

MIRI (July 7): A fisherman in Limbang managed to land two massive stingrays weighing in total over 100kg last week.

Mohd Fitri Afendi, 26, from Kampung Baru Berawan said he first reeled in a stingray weighing 50kg on June 27.

To his surprise on July 1, he managed to catch an even bigger stingray weighing 53kg.

“Alhamdulillah, I believe it is my good fortune. All my hard work has paid off,” he said.

Mohd Fitri said he caught both fish from Sungai Limbang.

He managed to sell the fish for RM800.

Mohd Fitri added he goes out to fish daily at 6am with his father Afendi Matusop, 50.