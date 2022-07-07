Malaysia, Turkiye sign seven MoUs to further strengthen cooperation

ANKARA (July 7): Malaysian and Turkish officials from both the government and private sectors Thursday signed seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in various fields in the presence of the two countries’ leaders.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the signing at the Presidential Palace here, paving the way for further cooperation and sharing of knowledge in the fields of science, defence, technology and academy.

The MoUs were signed in conjunction with the official visit by Ismail Sabri, who arrived in the republic Tuesday.

Among the signatories were the Health Ministries of both countries; Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia with the Directorate of Communications of Turkiye; Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) with the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Turkiye (Tübitak).

MIGHT also signed an MoU with the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), followed by SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd with TÜYAR Mikroelektronik A.Ş; MA Analytics Sdn Bhd with Makina Kimya Endustrisi Kurumu (MKE) and NS Corporation with TAI.

TAI and MIGHT are in collaboration to facilitate the transfer of relevant aerospace technology, knowledge and know-how to Malaysia, capitalising on Turkiye and TAI’s 50 years’ experience in the aerospace industry.

The technology transfer will assist Malaysia to migrate from Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul activity into a full production capacity with the aim of making Malaysia an OEM country emulating the technology evolution process that Turkey has successfully gone through.

In a similar field, TAI and NS Corporation will collaborate on the development of NS Aerospace Valley (NSAV) and Unmanned Vehicle Valley (UVV) in Negeri Sembilan.

The UVV will house the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) manufacturing plant. – Bernama