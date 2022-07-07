Man in Mukah duped of RM210,850 in online car sale fraud

MUKAH (July 7): A 37-year-old man here lodged a police report after having lost RM210,850 to an online vehicle scam.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias who confirmed the case today said the victim had allegedly paid a total of RM210,850 in 21 transactions to 11 bank accounts between May 30 and July 2 this year.

According to the report, the victim, who works as a supervisor in a firm here, had struck a deal with the ‘seller’ via WhatsApp over the purchase of a luxury car as advertised on Facebook.

“The car seller (advertiser) later gave the victim his handphone number and negotiated via WhatsApp,” he said.

The victim claimed that the car seller had informed the victim to make deposit payment and to pay for extra transportation charges, customs duty and fees imposed by the Road Transport Department.

“The car was not delivered despite the victim having paid the required amount, and he only realised he had been cheated after the seller kept asking him to make other additional payments,” Muhamad Rizal said.

The district police chief cautioned the public not to be easily taken in by advertisements on social media offering goods at low prices.

To avoid falling prey to scammers, he said the public can use the Check Scammers CCID application or go to http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before answering or entertaining calls from suspicious numbers.

The CCID Scam Response Centre is reachable on 03-26101559 or WhatsApp/SMS CCID infoline (013-2111222).