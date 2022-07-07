Masidi: 205 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 7): Sabah today recorded 205 new Covid-19 cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said that today’s new cases was an increase of nine cases compared to yesterday’s new cases.

“Kota Kinabalu continues to record the highest number of cases for Sabah with 88 new cases, even though it is one case less than yesterday.

“But in Penampang, the cases are three times higher from 24 cases on Wednesday to 64 today,” he said in the state’s daily Covid-19 update.

Masidi said that Putatan, which recorded zero cases previously, recorded 14 new cases today, while Lahad Datu recorded zero new infections today compared to 12 yesterday.

Nevertheless, Masidi said that aside from Penampang and Putatan, the overall situation was still good as the number of districts registering a drop in cases was more than those increasing, while 14 districts recorded zero new cases within the last 24 hours.

A total of 13 districts registered a drop in cases while six recorded an increasing number of cases today.

However, the positivity race has increased, he added.

“Out of 2,588 test samples taken, nearly 11.3 per cent were found positive as compared to 9.76 percent out of 2,828 samples taken yesterday. The high positivity rate indicates that the virus is transmitting swiftly.

“The fast transmission rate is probably due to people who are positive with Covid have failed or refuse to carry out Covid testing and continue their daily activities. The SOP relaxation resulting from the lifting of restrictions on social activities have also eased the transmission,” he said.

All the new cases today were under category one and two.