MoU between fed govt, PH fair deal, says Chong

KUCHING (July 7): The bipartisan cooperation under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) has enabled all MPs to be allocated with funds to serve the people, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The PH Sarawak chairman regards such approach as a step towards a mature and effective democracy in the country.

“All MPs are given equal allocation where we can run our programmes and the ruling government can also hold their own programmes.

“Of course, they would have more (programmes) from other agencies but at least the competition is there so the people can see for themselves.

“This is how democracy should be in a developed country and we are moving towards that,” he told reporters after presenting cheques to students who excelled in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 exam at DAP Sarawak headquarters here today.

The inaugural programme was organised by Stampin and Bandar Kuching service centres. Chong serves as MP and state elected representative for both constituencies.

Chong, who is also DAP Sarawak chairman, said an estimated RM150,000 from his service centres have been allocated to reward high-achieving SPM students.

“This is allocation arising from the MoU which is possible due to the balance in the power in Parliament between the opposition and ruling government.

“It’s good that we show our appreciation to students for their good results and that is why we embarked on this programme,” he said.

He said around 300 students have applied for the incentive which will be distributed in batches.

Under the programme, incentives will be given to outstanding students – RM700 for 10As scorers, RM600 for 9As scorers, RM500 for 8As; RM300 for 7As and RM200 for 6As.

Earlier in his speech, Chong congratulated the recipients for their hard work in achieving excellent results in their SPM and urged them to continue pursuing their goals, be it in furthering their studies or to embark on a career in the workforce.

He also said that as SPM graduates, this also meant that they will be first-time voters in the coming general election.

“You are in the position to decide the future of the country.

“Though you may not want to get involved in politics, you have to be concerned and read about politics and development in the country because that is when you will be able to cast your votes wisely,” he said.

He told the students that he was not trying to dictate who they should vote for but it was crucial that they kept themselves abreast with current affairs of the country to enable them to make their own judgement.

“This is what you call a mature electorate and only with a mature electorate, a country can progress.

“When a country progresses, your future will be guaranteed and you will be in a better country with better environment to work, study and so on,” he said.

A total of 46 recipients received their cash incentives at the ceremony including 11 10As scorers.

Also present was Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.