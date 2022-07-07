New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia soar to 3,561, highest since May

KUCHING (July 7): Malaysia recorded 3,561 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, the highest number of daily cases in the last two months.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website, the last time the country breached the 3,000-mark was May 13 with 3,029 cases.

This brings Malaysia’s cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to 4,582,302.

As of yesterday, the country had a total of 31,540 active cases.

In Sarawak, 55 new cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the state thus far to 308,170.

As of yesterday, Sarawak had 345 active cases.

State-wide there were 54 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, 25 new cases on Monday, and 30 new cases on Sunday.

This week, the 18-29 age group contributed 19.9 per cent of the state’s infections, followed by 30-39 age group (19.6 per cent), 60-69 age group (12.3 per cent), the 40-49 age group (12 per cent), and the 50-59 age group (10.8 per cent).

Yesterday, Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients stood at 46.4 per cent.

With the national rate at 60.3 per cent, Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 was the third lowest in the country.

Other states that recorded ICU bed usage rates below the national rate were Sabah (60.1 per cent), Perak (56.2 per cent), Melaka (53.7 per cent), Perlis (52.6 per cent), Penang (45.2 per cent), and Pahang (35 per cent).